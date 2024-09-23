WATCH: Snake in train! Passengers shocked, run to save their lives in Jabalpur-Mumbai express

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, passengers spotted a snake in train in which they were travelling much to their scare and shock. This incident was reported from a train enroute from Jabalpur to Mumbai.

The video of the snake being spotted on the train has gone viral on various social media platforms and led to awe and shock among netizens.

The snake was spotted in in the AC G17 coach of 12187 Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath Express train. Later the train bogie was sealed and locked all the passengers were sent to another coach.

The snake is seen slithering from the upper berth of the train towards the celling. It is seen precariously poised on the water bottle holder.

