Watch: Snake and Mongooses clash at Patna airport runway, guess who came out on top?

Witnessing wild fights is common these days as wild animals and reptiles like snakes, mongooses and others are often seen in the surrounding. Snakes and mongooses are oldest enemies and usually seen fighting due their age-old rivalry. However, have you ever thought to witness such an incident at the runway of an airport? Such a similar incident has come to the fore from the Patna Airport, where a snake and three mongooses can be seen fighting. The video of the incident is now going viral over the internet.

The video has been shared on micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) by handle @gharkekalesh. In the video, a mongoose can be struggling to fight with the snake. Later, two more mongooses join the fray, leaving the snake all alone.

As three of them start to attack the snake, the snake (seem to be a cobra) could be seen trying to evade the space to save his life. However, it is uncertain if the cobra was killed or if he did manage to flee from the attack.

The video has been shared with a caption that read, “Kalesh b/w A Snake and Mongoose on the runway of Patna airport.” After being shared, the video has garnered over 2.52 lakh views, while nearly 3.3 thousand X users have liked the clip. A lot of users have given hilarious comments on the video. Here are some of them.

