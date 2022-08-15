Watch: Skydiver unfurls Tricolour from parachute, graces the skies of Moscow Indian Embassy in Russia shared a video of a picturesque jump made by a skydiver unfurling the Indian national flag in Moscow.

A video of a picturesque jump made by a skydiver is getting viral online as he unfurls the Indian national flag in Moscow.

The Indian Embassy in Russia graces the skies of the country with the tricolour from a parachute thousands of feet in the air. The event was in honour of the celebration of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav ahead of 75th Independence Day.

The embassy took to Twitter to share the video where a skydiver can be seen unfurling the tricolour from parachute in the skies of Russia. The caption in the post reads, “High above in the skies of Russia the Tiranga is unfurled with great pride as we celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav HarGharTiranga campaign.”

The one minute and twenty six seconds clip has garnered more than 36k views so far. Many took to the comment section to express their pride and patriotic emotion over the scenic video and the national flag.

As India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day, various embassies around the world have organized events and cultural programmes to mark the occasion.

Meanwhile, the country is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav that began on March 12, 2021 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off a march from Sabarmati to Dandi in remembrance of Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi March on the same day in 1930.