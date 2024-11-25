WATCH: Silver-painted child rescued by Andhra Pradesh police from begging racket

Andhra Pradesh: There was this video going viral in social media, of a child painted silver, dozing off by the side of the road. The video originally was posted on November 20 and it claimed to be from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, with the kid having been beaten and starving. Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh responded to the post, stating that swift action would be taken.

This video was hotly debated on social media, with many doubting its authenticity and questioning whether it was real or computer-generated. A closer examination of the video shows that the objects, such as a little bucket and an uneven cemented area, cast two distinct shadows, indicating two sources of light in this scene. The shadows move in tandem as the objects do, which seems to validate the authenticity of the video.

Further investigation is found that video was shot near Dress Circle Shopping Mall in Kurnool. The location was confirmed with the owner of a nearby beauty parlor, Pratima Ganesh, who stated that the child often used to beg in the area. Pratima shared photos of the exact spot where the video was taken, standing on the uneven cemented area where the child was sitting.

On November 22, the police in Kurnool posted images of two kids covered in silver paint and maintained that the children had been made to beg here in Kurnool. The Kurnool police rescued nine such children including the one in the viral video, who were made to beg on streets and counseled their parents.

