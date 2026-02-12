WATCH: Silence is the smartest move when the queen is angry; Video shows angry lioness and lion fight on road

Gujarat: A video of a lion and lioness fighting on road in Gir National Park of Gujarat is gaining attention. The stunning video was shared by Gujarat Tourism and State Forest Minister Arjun Modhwadia.

The 12-second video shows a fight between a lion and a lioness, in which the king of the jungle is clearly lost in front of the queen. The video starts with a lion advancing on a lioness in the middle of a road then the tides turn as the lioness counter attacks and silences the king of the jungle with a mighty roar.

The video shared by Gujarat Tourism and State Forest Minister Arjun Modhwadia, seems to have been shot during a safari ride in the national park. The tourists will definitely remember this rare sight. Whenever tourists visit the national park to watch the wild animals, they either see a lion or a lioness roaming alone or both together or with the whole family including a cub. But, the sight of a lion and lioness fighting is truly rare.

The video was shared with the caption, “Even the king knows that silence is the smartest move when the queen is angry.” Gir National Park.”

Watch the video here:

The video has already received more than 65,000 views and many likes along with several thousand comments.

Lion families are also frequently seen in the villages around Gir Sanctuary. Videos of the lions coming in search of prey also come to us through social media or other means.