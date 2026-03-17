Watch: Siblings struggles to equally pour chai in cups for guests

Advertisement

When it comes to India, chai is something which is found in 99% of households, people are addicted to have tea. Tea is made by pouring little bit of water in the pan and then by adding tea leaves according to the need, sugar and some other ingredients if you like, such as elaichi, aadrak, or any other for flavor, milk is supposed to be added at the end with letting it boil until it touches the end of the pan. Tea smells really good and tastes like wonders. However, everyone has different ways to make tea.

A video of siblings serving tea in the cups in confusion to make it equal for all the guests that have arrived at their home has gone viral on the internet. In the video they are seen pouring chai in different cups to equally divide it for all.

The video read, “Me and my brother in the kitchen while guests are waiting for tea” and the caption of this video is “Equal ☕️ matters most.”

The video has garnered 2.4 million views, 105k likes and 941 comments. One user says, “Isliye bad m chai thandi hojati h” Another writes, “Aur phir itna naaptol krk guest kahte hai hum itna chai nahi peete kam kar do.” Third user says, “😭😭so real or chai plate m gir jati h phir use bhi saaf kro.”

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JABALPUR (@shrashtii___d)