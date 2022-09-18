WATCH! Shocking viral video shows man getting crushed while repairing car!

Since manual cars are quite complicated to control while beating heavy traffic congestion, Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) cars are taking over the automobile market. These vehicles offer overall driving comfort as there is no need for the driver to continuously push the clutch pedal and swap gears. However, a recent viral video has sparked a major debate about the safety issues that might be present in automatic cars. In the viral video, a man can be seen getting crushed while repairing a car. Now there is a debate whether the car is manual or automatic.

In the now-viral video, a man can be seen opening the bonnet of the car from inside and then going to inspect the car’s mechanical parts inside the bonnet. The man can be seen entering the car again. It is being assumed that he was probably trying to jump-start the car. However, the car starts out of the blue, accelerates, and crashes into the steel shutter in front of it. The mechanic can be seen getting crushed between the bonnet and the shutter. The mechanic in the video seems to be severely hurt. By the end of the video, people start milling around to try and help him in any possible way. Loud screaming can also be heard in the video.

The video of the incident was posted on Twitter by the name Deepak Prabhu. The caption accompanying the video read, “If an automatic vehicle breaks down, never stand in front of the vehicle.” He added, saying, “Please warn your friends and relatives. Share this message as an example.” The video now has over 730 thousand views on the micro-blogging site and around 13 thousand likes.

Watch the video here (viewer discretion is advised):

#WARNING

If an automatic vehicle breaks down, never stand in front of the vehicle.

Please warn your friends and relatives.

A user noted, “That is why it is important to be trained and have the necessary equipment to repair the car.”

Many social media users, tried to make their guess about the nature of the car’s transmission. One of the social media users commented on the post, saying, “This car is not an AT but an MT. Many people put their MT cars in 1st gear without engaging the handbrake when they park them. He has forgotten the car is in gear while attempting to start the car. All modern AT cars have many safety features to prevent such incidents.”

While one other user contradicted the statement of it being an MT car by saying, “Nope, this is an AMT coz modem MT car won’t start if your clutch is not pressed. What I am getting is he unknowingly put his gears in Drive gear (D) then tried to short start the starter and as the car started it starts to move as it doesn’t require the clutch to control.”

A Twitter user remarked, “Seems manual vehicles are more safer by all means.” Another user shared their own personal experience saying, “Sometimes with an automatic vehicle, it starts even with breaks on and it’s bloody scary. Have faced it.”

Yet another person explained, “Cars must be on D mode, not on P or N. No handbrake or maybe it’s a manual car. Because AT doesn’t move without an accelerator. Highly unlikely to move on its own.”

Many people also showed their concern for the victim, saying that they hoped he was okay.