Watch: Seven stolen dogs escapes truck, walks 17 kilometers back home together

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A video capturing seven dogs of different breeds walking back home after escaping from the truck they were being transported in has gone viral on the internet.

It is being said that the dogs were stolen from a village in China with the intentions of illegally transporting them for benefits. The dogs inside the truck somehow managed to get out likely by escaping or falling. Following which they got together and walked 17 kilometers back home.

In the viral video, the breeds of the dogs are seen as German Shepherd, a Golden Retriever, and notably a Corgi who was leading the group back home.

The reason behind them heading home together and not getting separated is said to be as that they knew each other and played together.

This viral video has grabbed a lot of attention on the internet and in news.

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The video is uploaded by ‘@Yoda4ever’ on X, it is captioned as, “Seven dogs stolen from their owners have gone viral after escaping from an illegal transport truck and making their way home. They traveled around 17 km together, led by a corgi across highways and fields, now safely back with their respective owners..”

The video has garnered 17.5 million views, 322k likes and 4.4k comments. In the comment section, one user says, “Facts about Corgis: Corgis are incredibly skilled herders, even though they are the smallest breed of herding dogs. They are mostly used to herd cattle. Corgis are highly intelligent and often described as having human intelligence because of their ability to learn commands. Notice how the corgi was leading with the pace of the German Shepard because of its injury.” Another user says, “This video shows solidarity: how dogs reach their owners….” and third user says, “I’m not even checking to see if this is true or not im choosing to believe it no matter what.”

Watch the video here:

Seven dogs stolen from their owners have gone viral after escaping from an illegal transport truck and making their way home. They traveled around 17 km together, led by a corgi across highways and fields, now safely back with their respective owners..❤️ pic.twitter.com/H5VB9BQkGB — o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) March 23, 2026