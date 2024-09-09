Watch: Schoolgirl lifts auto rickshaw to save mother, Internet applauds her bravery

A schoolgirl rushed to lift an auto rickshaw in order to save her mother after the two-wheeler fell on the woman outside what seems to be a petrol pump. The incident reportedly took place in Mangaluru’s Kinnigoli. The CCTV video of the accident has gone viral now.

The video shows a schoolgirl rushing to pick the three-wheeler after it hits her mother in a freak accident. In the freak accident video, the woman was seen crossing the road, to pick up her daughter from tuition classes, when the speeding three-wheeler lost balance and knocked her to the ground.

The auto rickshaw, which crushed the woman under it, also banged into a man at the petrol pump before overturning. The girl standing by the roadside was shocked and runs to pick up the two-wheeler while calling for her mother. The girl along with two others lifted the auto rickshaw in an instant.

She runs to her mother and, in a moment of sheer determination, lifts the auto-rickshaw off from her. With her quick presence of mind, the schoolgirl also managed to save the life of another passenger in the auto. After lifting the auto, she checked on her mother, who seems to have passed out from the shock.

Soon after, passersby quickly gathered to help the woman and the girl. Netizens are pouring praise for the girl’s courage and strength and said that she should get a bravery award for the her heroic efforts.

That girl Deserves some Real appreciation 🫡

One user commented, ” That girl must be given some award. Instead of taking video, she immediately jumped to help. We need more youngsters like her. ” Meanwhile, another user commented that she should get a National bravery Award. the comment reads, “Sherni deserved to be awarded by National bravery Award which is hosted by Rastrapati Mahodaya.” Another user said, “That girl deserves a medal for being brave.”