Watch: Russian sister-in-law asks groom for ‘three elephants’ during joota chupai

A light-hearted moment from an Indian wedding is winning hearts online after a video surfaced showing the groom taken aback when his Russian sister-in-law gave him an ultimatum during the traditional “joota chupai” ceremony, demanding “three elephants” in exchange for the groom’s shoes.

The video captures the vibrant atmosphere of the post-wedding ritual, wherein members of the bride’s family usually hide the groom’s shoes and bargain with the groom or his party for their return. Rather than asking for a traditional token payment or ransom, the Russian sibling of the bride came up with a funny request – an act that shocked the groom and pleased the wedding guests.

The video soon went viral on social media, creating a comedic effect as users responded to the cultural mix and the bewildered look of the groom. Numerous commenters liked the cultural spin on an Indian wedding tradition and the good-natured friendship between the two families.

Indian wedding rituals, such as “joota chupai,” tend to reveal the enjoyable and celebratory theme of an Indian wedding, where teasing, bargaining, and laughter are among the fond memories. The video highlights the importance of exchanging cultures and the easy-going rituals that make simple moments memorable for people living all over the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kseniia🇷🇺& Uddeshya 🇮🇳 (@borschtandbiryani)