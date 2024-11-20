WATCH: Rs 20 lakh cash shower at UP wedding sparks outrage, internet reacts

Uttar Pradesh: A wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district has attracted much controversy after a video surfaced where guests from the groom’s family rained down cash worth Rs 20 lakh on the villagers. The viral video captures moments of the guests standing on rooftops and in heavy machinery, throwing bundles of the Rs 100 and Rs 200 and Rs 500 notes in the air while prompting villagers to scramble for the scattered cash.

Reports suggest that the two individuals who tied the knot belong to the Devalhawa village-Afzaal and Armaan. The social networking sites are all abuzz with reactions ranging from amusement to feelings of outrage.

“A display of ostentatious wealth,” netizens quipped, declaring the gesture “literate yet unrefined.” Condemning the family’s extravagant doings, some found this to be a humorous spectacle.

The video went viral within few hours of being posted.

Reacting to the video, a user commented, “The people below maybe the family members so the wealth stays within the family”

Another user wrote, “What a waste of Money. Have been saving for a year for just ₹5 lacs which I need for my baby boy’s urgent treatment”

A third user commented, “Should be donating in hospital maintenance school or public toilets”

WATCH the viral video here: