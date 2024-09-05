WATCH: Shocking video of roof collapse in Bihar during music show leaving several injured!

Chhapra (Bihar): The uncertainty of life sometimes hits all of a sudden. This was seen at a recent event through a tragic roof collapse in Bihar during a music show.

The accident took place during Mahavir fair in Chhapra district of Bihar where thousands of people had gathered to watch a live music concert.

During the event to get a clear view of the live performance, hundreds of people had gathered on a tin roof top. It can be clearly seen in the video how all of a sudden the tin roof collapses under the weight of the people standing on it breaks.

Further the video shows the people on the roof slipping down like a house of cards. the exact number of injuries is yet to be ascertained. Here is the video of the incident shared on a verified X X (Formerly Twitter) handle called ‘GharKeKalesh’.

Bihar: Major accident during Mahavir fair in Chhapra, Hundreds of people were standing on the balcony watching the Orchestra, all of them fell down when the balcony broke, 100 people injured.

pic.twitter.com/xbnNc9bs1I — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) September 4, 2024