WATCH: Risky Car Stunt in Mumbai Goes Viral, Triggers Police Response

The Mumbai Traffic Police is investigating a viral video showing a dangerous stunt on a moving vehicle. The viral video shot in Mumbai shows a man standing on the roof of a Maruti Swift with a Rajasthan registration plate.

Authorities were alerted after the video gained widespread attention on social media. The Mumbai Traffic Police responded on their social media platform, tagging Navi Mumbai Police, indicating that the incident took place within the jurisdiction of Navi Mumbai.

The car stunt in Mumbai viral video footage shows a man wearing a colourful T-shirt standing on the roof of the white swift, while it appears to be driving away without anyone behind the wheel. This reckless act shows complete disregard for safety, endangering not only the person on the roof but everyone on the road.

The video gained traction after a user named Siya uploaded it to a platform similar to Twitter. The caption written in Hindi, jokingly suggested that the police would upload “Part 2” of the video, which implied the consequences of the stunt.

The video went viral, gathering nearly 2000,000 views Social Media users are widely sharing and commenting on the footage highlighting the dangers of the stunt.

The users commented on the car stunt in Mumbai viral video and said:

“Please ensure that his license is revoked so that he does not endanger other people’s lives. Rasta par sabko aise logo se hi khatra hain”, commented one user.

“Why just drive/ Such cars should be impounded. The driver should be jailed for endangering his life and others”, wrote another user.

“ I don’t agree! The real culprit is the poor graphics of that car”, commented a third user.

However, The Mumbai Traffic Police will use the registration details to identify the vehicle owner and take legal action. Specific charges will depend on the outcome of the investigation, but they may include fines for dangerous driving without a license and endangering the safety of others.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE: