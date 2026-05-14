Watch: Restaurant staff fired after Pune woman shares late-night texts online

Advertisement

A woman from Pune recently shared screenshots online after allegedly receiving personal late-night messages from a restaurant employee following a food order.

According to the woman, the staff member reportedly used her contact details from the restaurant’s order system to send her messages, making her uncomfortable. She later posted screenshots of the chat on social media, where the incident quickly gained attention. The incident took place on April 28th, 2026, and the post was shared on May 12th, 2026.

Soon after the post went viral, the restaurant management responded and informed her that the employee involved had been terminated from the job.

However, the matter did not end there.

The woman later shared that she had asked the restaurant for proof of the action taken and requested a copy of the employee’s termination letter. According to her, the restaurant refused the request, saying sharing such documents was against company policy.

She also reportedly asked the restaurant management for a formal written apology regarding the incident. But as per her latest update online, she has not received any official apology yet.

The incident has sparked conversations online about customer privacy and the misuse of personal information collected through food delivery and restaurant services. Many users supported the woman for speaking up and said such behaviour should be taken seriously.

Advertisement

Several women also shared similar experiences in the comments section, saying they had faced unwanted messages or calls after using online services.

While many social media users praised the restaurant for taking quick action against the employee, others said companies should also focus on stronger privacy protections and clearer accountability in such cases.

While the restaurant’s quick response was appreciated, many social media users said such incidents should not happen in the first place and called for stricter safeguards to protect customer details.

The post has garnered 500k views, 21k likes, and 833 comments. In the comment section, one user says, “Hope the cops arrest him,” and another user said, “Government or police case karo.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishika Dutta (@imagebyrizz)