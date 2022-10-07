Watch: Ravana dances to Haryanvi song on street, Internet wants him in ‘Adipurush’

The auspicious occasion of Durga Puja ended on Wednesday, October 5. Alike every year, the celebrations concluded with the ‘Ravana Podi’ event. During this, people gathered in large quantities at the grounds, where the event is conducted, to observe the burning of a huge Ravana idol followed by fireworks. In the light of it, a video of a man dressed as Ravana has surfaced online, and people are delighted by his killer moves as he dances on the streets.

In the now viral video, a man dressed as Ravana can be seen dancing to a Haryanvi song playing in the background. Another man dressed in fancy attire also joins him and the duo shows some quirky dance moves. However, it is the man dressed as the demon from a Hindu mythology who managed to grab attention of he netizens.

The Haryanvi song playing in the background is ’52 Gaj Ka Daman.’

Take a look:

So far, the video has garnered more than 57.9k views and tons of comments. One person commented, “Still better than adipurush ravan” and another user wrote, “Aisa pyara sa Raavan ho to usko jalana nhi, Usko nachana chahiye (If Ravana be this cute then we won’t burn him but make him dance).”

Take a look at some other reactions:

Still better than adipurush ravan — Amandeep Saini (@Amandee92826548) October 5, 2022

Dance to badhiya kar raha hai raavan…lachak bhi hai shareer me — Seth Dada Yadav Tripathi 🥳 (@DhoomPichak) October 5, 2022

Yar kaha se miltey hai apko yeh video 😂 — Sunaina Vyas (@vyassunaina) October 5, 2022