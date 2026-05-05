Watch: Rare rainbow cloud in Indonesia

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A rare rainbow cloud was seen by the people of Indonesia recently. They have also captured the beautiful moment and shared it on social media. This had also confused people making them think and question what can be the possible reason for this. They also debated whether it was a natural wonder or something related to luck or anything else.

These clouds were reportedly found near parts of Bekasi and Bogor Regencies. The sky looked absolutely rare and unreal.

A video uploaded by ‘@TheFigen_’ on X has gone viral on the internet. The video is captioned as “A real rainbow cloud just painted the sky over Jonggol, Indonesia. Absolutely unreal!”

The video shows the sky that blessed with a rare and unreal rainbow cloud. The video has garnered 62.5k views, 2.2k likes and 149 comments.

In the comment section, one user says, “That’s stunning a real rainbow cloud painting the sky like a masterpiece, it almost looks too perfect to be real. Have you ever seen something like that in person before?”

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Another use says, “Come to jonggol everyone,rice fields with mountains and hills so natural ;)”

Third user says, “Wow, this is stunning! That’s a perfect iridescent cloud (cloud iridescence) — sunlight diffracting through tiny, uniform water droplets or ice crystals in the cloud edges. Nature’s own prism! Absolutely magical. Thanks for sharing this beauty from Jonggol.”

Watch the video here:

A real rainbow cloud just painted the sky over Jonggol, Indonesia.

Absolutely unreal! pic.twitter.com/ySEuOe0vO4 — The Figen (@TheFigen_) May 4, 2026