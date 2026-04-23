Watch: Rapido boy receives dog as parcel for delivery, netizens adore the moment

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Rapido and other delivery apps have made our life so much easier and convenient. Now people don’t fear forgetting things at home as they know even if we forget we will have it in our hands on time just by using those apps. Whether it be documents, food parcels or anything else everything can be delivered from such apps.

But people have taken it in a very literal way and one of the customers decided to transport their dog from one location to another using the Rapido app.

The video of the cute moment is captured and shared on the internet by ‘kalua_theblacklab’ the rapido driver in which he is heard saying “Bhai rapido main parcel toh bohot mile but aaj tak aisa parcel in mila, dekh lijiye parcel. yeh parcel mila hai, bolo itne bure din aagye ki rapido main yeh sab parcel deliver karna padhrha hai.”

The video has gone viral on the internet which showcases the dog sitting on a bike and the rapido driver riding the bike to deliver the dog at its drop location. It has garnered 487 thousand views, 37.5k likes and 699 comments. In the comment section, one user says, “You are blessed to have this cute soul as your parcel ❤️” Another user says, “The most cutest parcel ever 💙💙💙☺️” Third user says, “This would be your best day and best ever parcel to deliver.” Fourth user, “I will pay you double for this parcel ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

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Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oskie (@kalua_theblacklab)