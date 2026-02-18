Watch! Punjab bride showered with ₹8.5 crore; Groom’s family denies claim

Advertisement

The video of a Punjabi wedding became viral on the Internet, as it allegedly showed a bride being showered with tons of money, which led to the allegation that she was getting Rs. 8.5 crore gifted to her at the wedding. Nevertheless, the family of the groom has strongly denied the exaggerated number, stating that the actual amount given in terms of cash was not more than ₹4 lakh.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, captures the relatives throwing notes in the air around the bride during the wedding. Of which, people started speculating that the couple was being gifted crores of rupees, which soon hit social media and was spread with headlines suggesting a phenomenal show of wealth.

Nevertheless, the family of the groom made it clear, publicly stating that the amount of cash in the video was about 4 lakh and that the 8.5 crore figure was “absolutely false”. They named the viral estimates as twisted misinformation and claimed that this footage was merely a happy scene that is common in Punjabi wedding celebrations, and guests usually toss money as a sign of celebration and blessings.

The local social media users responded positively to the clarification with humor as they observed how rumours travelled over the internet within a short time without being confirmed. Other commentators mentioned that the show is representative of the celebratory atmosphere that weddings have, and that one should not jump to the most drastic conclusions by seeing short video clips.



Watch video here: