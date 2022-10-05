Watch: Police help stuff passengers inside overloaded metro, reminds netizens of Japan subway

If you are an avid social media user, you might have come across videos from Japan’s Tokyo subway. Remember the rush? How people are stuffed in by the officials so that metro gates could close. Something similar was seen in Delhi metro station, where police officers had to step in to push in the passengers as the doors of the train couldn’t close due all the coaches being so overloaded.

The video posted o Instagram by a meme page named ‘giedde,’ shows the scene of Delhi subway station during peak office hours. The admin used the audio from the viral video that showed two men fighting over a bus seat where one was yelling “Nahi jagah hai” and the other was saying “Bahut jagah hai.”

The short clip also shows that more passengers were waiting to board, and to prevent further chaos, the police officers can be seen stopping them from entering the previously packed train.

Watch Video Here:

So far, the video has raked over 45.9k views and the numbers keep increasing. Netizens were amused by the clip, and showered their opinions on the comment section. One person wrote, “Perfect video for this audio” ad another comment read, “Japan wala system apne yaha bhi.”