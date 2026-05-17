Watch: PM Modi gets vibrant cultural welcome in the Netherlands

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a vibrant cultural welcome from the Indian diaspora during his visit to The Hague in the Netherlands, where traditional performances from different Indian states added colour and energy to the community interaction programme.

The event reflected the strong cultural roots of Indians living abroad and highlighted the growing global appreciation for India’s rich heritage.

During the programme, several traditional dance performances were organised by members of the Indian community, showcasing the diversity of Indian culture. PM Modi later shared posts on X appreciating the performances and the efforts of the diaspora in keeping Indian traditions alive overseas.

Praising Maharashtra’s cultural showcase, PM Modi wrote, “In the Netherlands, at an event of the Indian community, a vibrant showcase of Maharashtra’s splendid culture unfolded. Truly, this unforgettable celebration of Maharashtra’s traditions is gaining popularity worldwide.”

The Prime Minister also lauded a folk performance representing Rajasthan’s heritage at the community programme. Sharing another post, he said, “Indian-origin people in the Netherlands maintain a deep connection with their heritage. On the occasion of a community program in The Hague, the culture and traditions of Rajasthan were also showcased in a spectacular manner. The performance of folk dance in it left everyone spellbound.”

As it can be seen in the first video, kids are seen wearing the vibrant costumes of the Maharashtrian culture and dancing to the beats Dhol-Taasha. In the second video, artists dressed in traditional Rajasthani attire are grooving to Rajasthani folk song.

The cultural performances formed an important part of PM Modi’s interaction with the Indian community in the Netherlands, where he also praised the diaspora for strengthening ties between India and Dutch society.

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The videos shared by PM Modi quickly drew attention online and received appreciation from viewers. One user says, “How deep and vibrant India’s culture is, that even abroad our children live it with full enthusiasm! Seeing the Rajasthani folk dance, PM ji is spellbound, and so are we! The spirit of “Padharo Mhare Des” endures everywhere. Jai Hind.”

Another user says, “Truly heartwarming, witnessing the vibrant display of Maharashtra’s glorious culture in the Netherlands is a moment of pride for every Maharashtrian and Indian!”

Watch the videos here:

नीदरलैंड्स में भारतवंशियों का अपनी विरासत से गहरा लगाव बना हुआ है। हेग में कम्युनिटी प्रोग्राम के अवसर पर राजस्थान की संस्कृति और परंपरा का भी अद्भुत रंग देखने को मिला। इसमें लोकनृत्य की प्रस्तुति ने मंत्रमुग्ध कर दिया। pic.twitter.com/oT0VE3jzl4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2026