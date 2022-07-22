Watch: Pilot’s sweet surprise for his parents melts hearts

pilot sweet surprise for his parents
Image Credit- Instagram/ Kamal Kumar

Everyone wishes to make their parents feel proud of them. In a heartwarming video clip, a pilot had the sweetest surprise for his parents, the pilot flew his parents to their residence in Jaipur, Rajasthan. His parents were left shocked to find him in pilot uniform inside the aircraft.

Kamal Kumar, the captain, uploaded the heart-touching video on Instagram, It has received more than 2 million views.

In the viral video, Kamal’s mother enters the aircraft and finds him and takes his hand and grins after a brief pause. The video also has images of the pilot sitting with his family members inside the cockpit.

“I had been waiting for this since I started flying and finally I got an opportunity to fly them back home to Jaipur. It’s such a feeling,” the pilot wrote this caption while sharing the clip.

Needless to say, the flyer left netizens amazed with the sweet video. So far, Internet users took to the comment section to shower their love.

A user wrote, “Still remember the day mum sat on my seat post-flight. Amazing stuff “and another person commented, “Omgg  mashallah mashallah wot a feeling that would be 😍 damn proud of u my boy  mashallah

Take a look at some reactions:

Also Read: Watch: Pilot’s Sweet Announcement For Wife Travelling On Same Flight Melts Hearts

