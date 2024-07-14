Watch: Passenger bites United Airlines flight attendant on Newark-bound plane

Newark: In a shocking incident, a passenger in United Airlines was seen biting a flight attendant after a plane departed from Miami to Newark.

The incident occurred on United Flight 762 after the flight left Miami International Airport in Florida. Following the incident, the Airlines told The Independent in a statement that the passenger became aggressive and disruptive, prompting the flight attendants to “work to de-escalate the situation and protect other customers.”

A video of the incident, which is going viral over the internet shows a screaming and using profanity towards other passengers while flight crew members attempt to restrain her in the aisle.

The woman can be heard saying, “Let go of me; I’m a f****** girl. What are you gonna do, kill me? These people have an attitude problem, and they don’t f****** do their jobs. They’re handcuffing me. Why are you handcuffing me?”

Meanwhile, the flight attendants are seen attempting to calm the situation by securing zip-ties around her wrists. However, the footage shows the woman attempting to bite the shirt of one of the crew members.

Later police officers are seen boarding the plane and escorting the woman off, prompting applause from fellow passengers. Following the incident, the flight was forced to land in Orlando and the woman was immediately rushed to the local hospital for medical assessment.

However, the reason behind the woman’s aggressiveness is yet to be known. After being shared on micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) by @fl360aero. After being shared, the video has garnered over 2.39 lakh views while hundreds of users have liked the clip.

Reacting to the video, one user commented, “Wow, they showed so much restraint in dealing with her. I would’ve gone straight to duct tape.” Another X user commented, “I don’t like flying into EWR as much as the next person, but she took this a bit far :).”