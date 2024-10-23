Watch! Pakistan man uses palm to scan to pay for groceries at Chinese store

Recently, a video shared on Instagram by Pakistani content creator/influencer Rana Hamza Saif has gone viral, highlighting an innovative payment method that showcasing China’s cutting edge technology.

In the video, filmed in Zhuzhou, Saif and his group of friends visit a local grocery store. The clip shows one of the friends making a purchase using a palm payment system, leaving everyone astonished.

Later, Saif explains that once a person’s palm is registered, they can make payments anywhere in China with a simple wave.

Following the successful transaction, some friends express disbelief, while others were surprised by the technology advancement. “China is living in 2050”, read Saif’s post.

Here is the clip

After the clip has gone viral, the video has garnered around nine million views on the social media site with so many comments.

One viewer said, This is the future, Can’t believe we are seeing it today!”, Another user commented, ” China is always a step ahead in technology- what an incredible system”