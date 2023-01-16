Watch: One Cat Transforms Into “Two” as It Enters the Home

Illusions are tricks that our brain and the nervous system play with us, it leads us to believe that something is either present or absent. In our daily lives, we encounter a wide range of illusions, from aural to visual, especially illusions of animals. In light of it, an adorable cat video has gone viral on social media, and is sure to leave you puzzled.

The video opens with a solitary adorable cat entering from the opening between a glass panel and a wall. But when it enters that one cat turns into two. Yes, you read it right. It is actually, two entering at once.

The clip of the mysterious cat was shared on Twitter by a user named Buitengebieden. The caption in the post read, ”It’s an illusion..”

Take a moment to look at the video here:

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote,” I can see the dark cat’s face under the ginger cat’s legs. Lol.” Another commented,” One from the left, one from below…” A third comment read,” Masters of timing.” A fourth wrote,” A cat video bomb.”