Watch: Old video of Nora Fatehi goes viral, netizens points her massive transformation

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi is a well-known personality of Bollywood who made her grand entry through a dance reality show almost a decade ago. The Moroccan beauty has appeared in several chartbuster songs and won hearts with her flawless and energetic moves. Now, an old video of the actress has resurfaced online and people cannot themselves from discussing how different Nora looks now. The comments focussed on her physical transformation over the years.

In the now-viral clip, Nora Fatehi can be seen belly dancing to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s superhit number ‘Mashaallah’ from Tiger Zinda Hai. Donned in a green-colored bralette and slit skirt, the dancer flawlessly dances with a big smile on her face.

Watch the Video Here:

One user commented, “Nora claims she’s only 31, born in 1992. This video is of her in her early to mid-20s. She looks so different now!” and another wrote, “Look at her expressions. She looks so joyful dancing. The joy and spark are missing from her performances now, I feel.”

A third comment read, “Wow that face is not Nora’s…” and a fourth person said, “She has seen tremendous ” growth ” at some points after coming in Bollywood.”

