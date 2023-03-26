Watch: Old commercial of ‘Hands-free Headset’ surfaces online, leaves netizens feeling nostalgia

People are acquainted with smartphones nowadays. With the advent of social media and other updated features, these gadgets are no longer just used for communicative purposes. As easier has it made our lives, as distanced we have become to those homely feelings of togetherness. Earlier, people used the basic telephone set otherwise known as a landline, connected with wires and a huge box with numbers. Unlike mobile phones, landline sets were fixed to a certain place and a person has to travel to it in order to talk to someone. However, albeit the cons it was still a part of many people’s lives. This is why, the now-viral video featuring a landline commercial has left people feeling nostalgic.

Shared on Twitter by Historic Vids, the commercial takes us back to the 90s. It shows people struggling to speak over the telephone as they juggle household chores and office work. It then introduces a hassle-free invention- a wireless headset, which helps people do their work efficiently while still being able to talk on the phone. It cost $1295 at that time.

Hands-free telephone headset tv commercial from 1993 pic.twitter.com/UywlSd7lnD — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) March 24, 2023

On being shared on March 24, the clip has garnered more than 2.8 million views and tons of comments. Netizens expressed their nostalgia in the comment section.

