Watch: Old commercial of ‘Hands-free Headset’ surfaces online, leaves netizens feeling nostalgia

Offbeat
By Rachna 0
Old commercial of hands free headset

People are acquainted with smartphones nowadays. With the advent of social media and other updated features, these gadgets are no longer just used for communicative purposes. As easier has it made our lives, as distanced we have become to those homely feelings of togetherness. Earlier, people used the basic telephone set otherwise known as a landline, connected with wires and a huge box with numbers. Unlike mobile phones, landline sets were fixed to a certain place and a person has to travel to it in order to talk to someone. However, albeit the cons it was still a part of many people’s lives. This is why, the now-viral video featuring a landline commercial has left people feeling nostalgic.

Shared on Twitter by Historic Vids, the commercial takes us back to the 90s. It shows people struggling to speak over the telephone as they juggle household chores and office work. It then introduces a hassle-free invention- a wireless headset, which helps people do their work efficiently while still being able to talk on the phone. It cost $1295 at that time.

Take a look:

On being shared on March 24, the clip has garnered more than 2.8 million views and tons of comments. Netizens expressed their nostalgia in the comment section.

Here’s how people reacted:

Take a look

This Indian Businessman owns 3 Rolls Royces, helicopter and private…

Viral video: Pakistani girls grooves to ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani,’ netizens…

Rachna 2180 news

An aspiring author trying to make it big, a coffee enthusiast, and a passion-driven person who doesn't know when to give up.

You might also like
Offbeat

Cobra Vs Indian Monitor lizard: Watch how Muraliwale Hausla rescues them from…

Offbeat

Japanese mom designs story RRR book for son, video goes viral

Offbeat

Man rescues child from railway track, saves from oncoming train: Watch

Offbeat

Viral video: Lightning strikes repeatedly at same place, watch what happened next

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.