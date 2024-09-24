Watch: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi’s look alike, he looks exactly like the CM

Jagatsinghpur: Umesh Kumar Sahu from Jagatsinghpur district is a look alike of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. One may not believe, but he looks exactly like Majhi. Many people have noticed this and thus he has turned into a celebrity within last few months after coronation of Mohan Charan Majhi as the CM of Odisha. People have started to gather around Umesh Sahu to take selfies. Meanwhile he has posed with Deputy CM Pravati Parida and a few other top leaders of the State.

A tea seller by profession this look alike of the CM also wears attire exactly like CM Majhi while his face and height also resembles with the CM. He hails from Punang village under Punang panchayat of the Sadar Block in Jagatsinghpur District.

Father Shukadev Sahu and mother Sanjulata Sahu’s eldest son is Umesh Kumar Sahu (pet name Kanhu). Umesh runs his family by running a small tea shop in Punang Pachayat Barang chhaka.

Umesh is a young man who loves Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Wherever there is a BJP meeting in the district, he first reaches there in the attire of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Some friends and elder brothers were the first to identify that his face matched that of the Chief Minister. Later, on the advice of his friends, he has been attending various party functions of the BJP by dressing up as the Chief Minister.

People are getting confused by seeing him in various party programs. However, after knowing the truth, many people are now taking photos with him and taking selfies.

He is a strong supporter of Jagatsinghpur MLA Amarendra Das.

Asked about his reaction Umesh wished Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi a long life and wished that may this Chief Minister serve the poor and helpless for many years to come. He also shared his happiness over his face resembling with the Chief Minister.

Watch the video here: