Watch: Norwegian ambassador takes first Delhi metro ride, calls it a ‘missed experience’

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A simple trip on the Delhi Metro became a talker for people around the world when May-Elin Stener, the Norwegian Ambassador to India, documented some of her first ride experiences on the Delhi Metro and posted them to social media.

Stener recently rode the Delhi Metro for the first time and documented part of her ride on social media. Her first-time ride was just like a normal commuter’s, and the ambassador reflected on her experience, stating how surprised she was by how smooth and efficient the whole process was.

She also stated that the metro was very helpful in making her travel in the busy city a lot easier. She even went as far as to say she will probably use the metro more often.

The fact that she wished she had tried the metro earlier has resonated with many people who have seen her post.

Photos were taken of her walking through crowded metro stations, interacting with the environment of the metro station, and boarding the metro in a relaxed manner. The casualness of the photos gave people a sense of what it is like to be a daily commuter on the metro.

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Many people responded positively to her post, saying they were proud of the metro system. Many people said that this type of exposure from international ambassadors helps promote the development of India’s urban areas internationally.

Watch video here:

Tried the Delhi Metro for the first time this weekend! 🚇 Fast, clean & super-efficient. A fantastic way to get around in Delhi. Should have done this sooner! Will definitely use it again. @OfficialDMRC @DelhiGovDigital @CMODelhi @tourism_delhi #MetroDiaries #PublicTransportWins pic.twitter.com/7aI5cG2qVO — Ambassador May-Elin Stener (@NorwayAmbIndia) March 16, 2026