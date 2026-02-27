Watch: New Jersey’s BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham transforms into a snow-covered winter wonderland

Advertisement

New Jersey: A breathtaking video of the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham temple covered in snow has taken the internet by storm, and many have admired the marvellous beauty and architectural masterpiece.

One of the largest Hindu temples outside of India, BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham, which opened in October 2023, covers approximately 183 acres in Robbinsville. Its architecture, with its traditional carvings, several spires and statues, has seen the temple become a popular culture destination and tourist attraction in the region.

The winter scene portrayed in the video comes after the first massive snowfall of the season, which has been causing some areas of New Jersey to become beautiful scenery. It was observed that the light stone and marble of the temple have a contrasting effect that makes the structure look more beautiful and compares it to traditional winter postcards, making viewers want to visit the place on a snowy day.

Seasonal snowfall demonstrates the interconnection of religious history and nature, a mix that has kept the place to this day as a sacred location among believers and architecture lovers in the United States and even other parts of the world.

The viral video was posted on Instagram by the handle k.p_1015, where it has earned more than 2.3 million views and 88.8k likes, as the users are astonished by the look of the holy temple shrouded by fresh white snow. The vast temple compound in the video appears like a “snow dream world”, with snow-covered domes, pathways, and carvings.

Watch video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirtan patel (@k.p_1015)

