Watch: Naked couple roams on street in Nagpur, Video goes viral

A shocking video of a couple walking down a streets while being naked has gone viral on social media platforms. The incident reportedly took place in the Laxmi Nagar area of Nagpur. The couple’s shocking public display of indecency on the streets of this upscale locality has sparked outrage among netizens.

The video is being widely shared on social media. The footage shows the couple coming out of a car following an argument. At first, the man came out of the car and started walking naked on the street, then a young woman follows the man in the same unclothed state.

It seems the girl was apologizing to him and requesting him to sit in the car. However, the young man seems to be angry and does not pay attention to the woman and continues walking on the street naked. So the young lady keeps requesting him repeatedly and trying to pull him to the car. Then they argue for some more time in the same state.

Meanwhile, this shocking display of indecency has left people enraged.

The video has sparked outrage and intense debate on social media, with netizens reacting angrily.