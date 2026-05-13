Watch: Mumbai Student reveals her monthly budget in the city

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Mumbai: A student living in Mumbai has offered a glimpse into what surviving in the city on a monthly budget of Rs 25,000 looks like.

In a video posted on Instagram, Ayushi broke down everything from rent and travel expenses to food and hobbies.

She starts the video by saying this video is all about how I manage to live in Mumbai under 25k for rent and electricity we pay a total of 14k, for travelling I use local and metro so it’s a total of 2k. For food I spend 6k because I cook on my own and for the other stuff I spend 5k like running and pursuing my hobbies I spend 5k.

The video has garnered 8.5k likes and hundreds of comments. In the comment section people ask her which place she lives in that it costs so less amount for a metro and busy city with a huge population. People are also seen questioning her budget counting as it is more than she says. One user says, “No hate but with that calculation, you will survive at 25k throughout!” Another user says, “Ummm maths has left mumbai 😂😂, if this is a genuine satire it is great.” Third user says, “Trust me mumbai sikha deta hai how to save & how to survive.”

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Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushi (@ayushii.vibess)