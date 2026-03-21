Watch: Mumbai biker steps in to clear traffic for ambulance, earns praise online

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Mumbai: A quick-thinking moment on the crowded streets of Mumbai has resonated globally on the internet after one biker decided, in his own time, to pull up and assist an ambulance through the bad traffic.

The ambulance, which was transporting a patient with serious care needs, was stuck in a massive traffic jam. The situation threatened to slow down the transportation of medical care because the vehicles were overcrowded, with scarcely enough space to move around.

After noticing the struggle, the biker passed the ambulance and started waving at the drivers to get out of his way. He was able to organize traffic manually, without any official authority to signal cars, making gaps and keeping the emergency vehicle moving.

He remained ahead for a stretch, clearing the road on more than one occasion, and not letting the ambulance, so far as possible, be stuck again.

This was filmed and eventually posted on social media, where it went viral. The users commended the rider and his willingness to take action during a high-pressure situation. The video has gained 2.4 million views, 105k likes, and 941 comments. The comments included,” His mother raised a gentleman”, while another user said, “May the good he did be rewarded if not in monetary terms but in any other way”.

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The ambulances in congested cities spend much time in queues, though they are sirened and flashed. The incident highlighted the role of personal responsibility on the road and how it can make a difference, especially during emergencies.

Watch video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayur Bagul (@motorcruiser)