WATCH: MS Dhoni caught sleeping on flight, Netizens slam air hostess for privacy invasion

MS Dhoni, the former Indian cricket captain, continues to win hearts worldwide as one of the most adored cricketers. Fans are always curious about his daily activities, and whenever a new video of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper surfaces, it quickly goes viral.

Recently, another viral video caught the attention of fans, showing Dhoni taking a peaceful nap on a flight. An airhostess recorded the moment, and in the clip, she seemed a bit star-struck by the presence of the CSK legend onboard.

Cutest video on the Internet today 🤩💛#WhistlePodu #MSDhoni

As the video spread like wildfire, netizens had different opinions. Some fans criticized the airhostess, feeling she invaded Dhoni’s privacy. On the other hand, some found the clip endearing and charming.

One user wrote, “She’s invading the privacy of Dhoni and his wife, totally wrong.” “It’s a video of privacy invasion,” wrote another user.

A third user wrote, “Can somebody please instruct and enlighten the Air hostess to be more professional and not intrude on their privacy?”

Another video has gone viral on social media in which where Dhoni’s wife Sakshi seems to be giving an update on the legendary captain’s recovery from the surgery.

“He is recovering. He is in rehab,” Sakshi, who was attending the premier of the movie in Chennai, can be heard saying in the clip after being asked by fans about Dhoni’s knee.