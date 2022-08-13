Watch: Mother Saves Child From Huge Cobra In Bone-Chilling Video In a bone-chilling video from Karnataka, a woman saved her child from a huge cobra that was looming around the house.

In a bone-chilling incident that took place in Karnataka, a woman rushed to save her child from a huge cobra that was looming around the house. The entire scenario was caught on CCTV and the footage has now gone viral all over the Internet.

In the clip, a little boy can be seen stepping outside the house all dressed up, while his mother was right behind him. The incident happened in the Mandya district of Karnataka.

It seems as if the boy was going to school and was oblivious of the fact that a cobra slithered below him. While he stepped down the stairs, his foot almost landed on the cobra. The snake got defensive and moved back at first. The ignorant kid looked back to see what caught his eye, and to his surprise, he saw the snake raising its hood towards it.

However, luckily, his mother saw the snake before it could lunge and bite the kid. She grabbed the child and pulled him back to a safe distance.

Watch Viral Video:

Everybody reacted the way they shud . Snake defensive, child panicked and mother composed. Finally everything ended well 🍀 pic.twitter.com/uGjKTp8EO5 — Thinker (@Thinker_Indus) August 12, 2022

The shocking video has garnered more than 6k views and tons of comments. Netizens were not only relieved that the boy was safe, but they were also super impressed by the mother’s quick reflexes. The comment section was filled with people expressing their amazement over the incident.

Take a look at some reactions:

