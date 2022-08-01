Watch: Mother Elephant Fights Crocodile To Save Her Baby

A mother’s love is selfless and strong, so much so that she would do go to any extent to save her child. Whether the mother-child bond is within humans or animals, everyone nurture this pure emotion. In the light of it, a video of a mother elephant fighting a crocodile to save her child has surfaced online. The heart touching clip has gone viral in just days of being uploaded and is worth watching.

Shared on Twitter by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, the video begins by showing a group of elephants feeding on the leaves in a swamp. In a blink of an eye, a crocodile emerges from the water, out of nowhere, and attacks the baby of the herd.

The reptile bites off the baby jumbo’s trunk tightly and refuses to let go. While the other elephants backed off, the mother elephant arrives to save her child. She stomped on the beast in the swamp until it lets go of the baby.

The caption in the post read, “Mother elephant rescues baby elephant from the jaws of a crocodile. Elephants are Just Incredible.”

So far, the video has garnered more than 37k views and tons of comments. While some praised the mother for her courage, others pointed out the pure love between a mother and a child.

