WATCH: Mom’s shocking reaction to son’s Porn Movie Offer, video goes viral

Doing prank videos and uploading them on social media has become a entertaining trend. Nowadays, content creators record prank videos with their friends and family, capture their reactions, and share them publicly. Some of the videos even go viral for their unexpected twist. Another such hilarious video has gone viral on social media recently. The video of a man playing prank with his mother is creating buzz on internet.

As the viral video reveals, a content creator named, Ashwin Unni is seen pranking his mother. Unni called his mother and asked her to sit on the chair facing the camera. He first told her that he has been offered a role in a movie. He said, ‘Mom, I got a big offer to act in a movie’. And he was offered the acting chance of worth Rs 300,000. Initially his mother got surprised and excited. She replied with “That’s nice.” But she got suspicious and asks him to tell the real news. Her excitement turned into shock as Unni revealed her that he has been offered to act in a porn movie. She asked Unni, if such things should be discussed in front of parents.

The content creator, Ashwin Unni has shared this hilarious video on his official Instagram account. He also added the screenshot of the alleged offer thathe received. The video went viral like wild fire within few hours.

Reacting to the video, one user commented, ‘the way u rejected that offer needs an award’

Another user commented, ‘Hahahahaha, her reaction is Indian parents at literally everything’

Meanwhile a third user wrote, ‘While everyone are talking abt the offer, I just noticed the reply’

WATCH the viral video here: