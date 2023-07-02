Watch: Mexican mayor ties knot with alligator to bring good fortune

Victor Hugo Suo, mayor of San Pedro Huamelula, South Mexico, married a female reptile in a traditional ceremony believed to bring good fortune.

The reptile was a caiman, an alligator-like marsh dweller endemic to Central America and Mexico. Victor swore to be true to what local lore calls “the princess girl.”

“I accept responsibility because we love each other. That is what is important. You can’t have a marriage without love. I yield to marriage with the princess girl,” Sosa said during the ritual.

A man and a female caiman have been marrying for 230 years in the town to mark the day when two Indigenous groups declared peace through marriage.

According to folklore, a Chontal King married a princess girl of the Huave Indigenous group, represented by the female alligator now.

The wedding ceremony allows the communities to connect with the earth and seek blessings for rain, crop germination, and harmony. “The wedding allows the sides to link with what is the emblem of Mother Earth, asking the all-powerful for rain, the germination of the seed, all those things that are peace and harmony for the Chontal man,” Jaime Zarate, chronicler of San Pedro Huamelula, explained, as per AFP’s report.

The female alligator is taken to local homes for dancing prior to the wedding ceremony. The ‘bride’ wears a wedding dress, and its mouth is closed for security. After the wedding, the mayor dances with the “bride” and gives the alligator a kiss on the nose.