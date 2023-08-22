WATCH: Mesmerizing video of Saturn over Delhi sky leaves Internet in Awe

A captivating video featuring Saturn in the Delhi night sky has taken social media by storm. Posted on Reddit by a user known as ‘Anime-kungfu,’ this stunning footage has left people truly amazed. The video showcases a pitch-black sky with Saturn, complete with its iconic rings, gracefully moving across it.

The Reddit user who shared this extraordinary video explained that the clip was captured using an iPhone 14 Pro mounted on a GSO 12-inch Dobsonian telescope. This magical sighting occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m.

“Hi guys, We were blessed with relatively clear skies last night so decided to give astrophotography a go. Here’s a video of Saturn,” he wrote in the caption. Alongside the video, the user also shared a captivating image of Saturn as seen from the national capital.

Have a look:

Unsurprisingly, this video went viral shortly after it was shared, leaving stargazers and sky enthusiasts in complete astonishment. Comments poured in, with some curious about the type of telescope and setup used to capture this phenomenal sight. Many praised the Reddit user for sharing this rare and enchanting glimpse of Saturn, while others simply couldn’t believe their eyes.

“Woahh. That’s awesome man. You are the rarest person who is using iphone pro to its potential,” wrote a user.

Another commented, “Wow. I think I read somewhere 27/28 August 2023 is expected to be best sighting dates as the planets would be the closest to earth. And thank you for sharing this. Amazing!”

Taking a jibe at Delhi’s polluted skies, one of the users asked” What do you do with your telescope for most of the time as its always cloudy or pollution here in NCR?” to which Anime-kungfu replied, “I look at it then proceed to feel sad about the sorry state of our city’s pollution levels. It sucks that I cannot use it most of the time. Planning to take it out of town to locations with better visibility. Just have to figure out the logistics. The telescope is 5 feet and weighs 30kg (sic).”

Some jokingly asked the user if Chandrayaan 3 is also visible, “Cameraman zra moon pe focus karo, dekho chandrayan 3 dikh raha hai ki nhi (sic),” wrote a user.