Watch: Mesmerizing sight of gray whale giving birth, leaves Internet stunned

Motherhood is a beautiful feeling to embrace. Whether be it a human or an animal, the feeling is mutual. It is even more beautiful to be able to witness the miracle of birth. In light of it, a group of tourists in California had a once-in-a-lifetime experience when they got to witness a 35-foot-long gray whale giving birth within close proximity. According to the reports, the tour group was sailing Dana Point with Captain Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Safari.

The sailors sighted a typical migrating gray whale from afar. When the boat slowly approached the animal, people onboard noticed an unusual behaviour in the mammal. In a few seconds, a whale baby emerged through the bloody water and joyfully swam around the new-mum. The incident took place just a few metres away from the boat, and the whale watchers were amazed to see such a wonder of nature. Many even recorded the scene on their mobile phones.

The safari service also posted a video of this rare sighting on their YouTube channel. In the clip, the mother whale can be seen pushing her newborn to the surface of the water. It was as if she was proudly showing off her infant to the world.

Watch Video Here:

(Video credit- Capt Dave’s Dana Point Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari)

The caption in the post read, “As the boat slowly approached the animal, our crew noticed it was behaving sporadically. Passengers and crew saw something orange and red colored in the water that they thought might have been kelp.”

“Instead, a newborn calf came up to the surface! For a minute, many of us thought it may be a shark or predatory event. But no, instead of the end of life, it was the beginning of a new one! After surfacing, the newborn calf began learning how to swim and bonding with its mother. The female even brought the calf over to the boats as if to show off her offspring and say hello,” it added.

Posted by Dave’s Dana Point Dolphin and Whale Watching Safari on January 3, 2023, the video has garnered more than 548k views so far. Many users took to the comment section to express their delight. One user wrote, “To all the people being like “you’re too close”: The engines are clearly off on that boat. The whale came to the boat and wanted to check it out. Whales aren’t stupid, they have seen whale watchers before and are probably curious about them. If it was pissed it would have left.”

Another person commented, “How wonderful to have the experience. Thanks so much for posting; very special. Stay safe out on the water.”

