Watch: Men dance on Jehda Nasha x Nadiyon Paar mashup on bride’s request, Internet is impressed

In the plethora of wedding videos, yet another clip from a ceremony has gone viral online. Nowadays, weddings are incomplete without fiery dance performances and the now-viral video has won the internet over.

Shared on Instagram by ‘abdullahrafiquee’ in collaboration with ‘shazer96,’ the video features two men setting the dance floor on fire with their performance on Jehda Nasha x Nadiyon Paar mashup. The short yet fabulous clip of the boys dancing to catchy beats has caught a lot of attention online.

Apparently, their performance was requested by the bride at the wedding after which they grooved to the track with great enthusiasm. Both the men can be seen donned in traditional black outfits and dancing their heart out with killer co-ordination and joyful performance.

“This viral dance was highly requested by the bride,” reads the caption of the post.

Watch Video Here:

So far, the video has garnered more than 3 million views and tons of comments. Incredibly impressed by their performance, Instagram users shared their thoughts in the comments section.

A user wrote, “What a vibe” and another comment read, “Superb… explain no words really.” A third person wrote, “Can anyone please share this version of jedha nasha? It seems more upbeat. 🙂 thank you.”