WATCH: Massive blast at Hyderabad firecracker shop, people flee in panic

Hyderabad: A thrilling incident occurred when a massive fire erupted at a firecracker shop. A video of the devastating video has gone viral on social media inducing fear among social media users and other firecracker shoppers.

Reportedly, the incident happened in Hyderabad on Sunday at a wholesale cracker shop named Paras Fireworks. The shop was located in densely populated area near Pragati Maha Vidyalaya, Hanuman Tekdi, Abids Hyderabad. Everything was going smoothly until firecrackers started exploding inside the shop. People present there started running to escape. As the explosion raised many people rushed for the exits. The crackers kept bursting for few minutes. At the end of the horrifying video, smoke can be seen filling the air around the shop. The police and fire brigade team promptly responded to the situation and arrived at the spot immediately. The cause of the sudden eruption is still unknown.

According to the police report, the shop where the fire broke out has no license. It was an illegal shop.

“The shop has no certificate. It was an illegal shop. We will take strict action against them,” said, K Shankar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sultan Bazar to India Today.

However, no casualties have been reported yet and the fire was brought down by 10:oo pm.

WATCH the viral video here: