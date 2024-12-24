WATCH: Massive 100 kg python found near girls hostel, video goes viral

Assam: A 17-foot-long python weighing nearly 100 kg was found near Assam University’s Silchar campus last week. The massive reptile is the largest ever found in the Barak Valley’s human-inhabited areas. The python was first seen on December 18 near Girls’ Hostel Number 1 on the Assam University campus.

This enormous Burmese python weighed around 100 kg and measured as long as 17 feet. This massive reptile is the largest that has been found in human-inhabited areas in the Barak Valley and is sending shockwaves among students and staff.

The reptile was first seen on December 18 near Girls’ Hostel Number 1, calling for the students to give an immediate report. The report spread like wildfire, with panic striking the viewers. The massive size of the python posed a great threat, although it belongs to a non-aggressive species that hardly attacks humans if not provoked.

A veteran snake rescuer from the Barak Valley Wildlife Division, Trikal Chakraborty, was assigned to take care of the situation. With experience in dealing with big reptiles, Chakraborty took great care in catching the snake and released it safely. He said, he had caught snakes of this size in the wild, but this was one of the biggest Burmese pythons he had rescued from a populated area.

The students and staff of the local university joined hands to make sure that the reptile is captured and relocated in a safe manner. It was a rare incidence of sighting the python in the campus because Burmese pythons are usually seen in rural areas or forested regions, not on an urban campus like that of a university. Few recorded clips from the horrifying situation are rapidly going viral over social media now.

According to sources, the whole situation was handled efficiently, and the snake was released safely with the help of Trikal Chakraborty and the community.

WATCH the viral video here: