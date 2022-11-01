Watch: Man’s soulful singing of Brahmastra song on London streets goes viral

Harsh Goenka recently shared a video of a street musician singing 'Kesariya' song from the movie Brahmastra on the streets of London.

man sings kesariya in london street
The RPG Group chairman, Harsh Goenka, is very active on social media. He often entertains his followers on Twitter with interesting posts. Recently, the industrialist shared yet another video that has attracted a lot of crowds over microblogging sites.

The video shows a street musician singing ‘Kesariya’ song from the movie Brahmastra on the streets of London. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral with more than 1 lakh views.

The clip showcases a musician performing a rendition of the romantic number. A huge crowd then stops and surrounds him to listen to his soulful voice. As he starts singing the chorus, the people around him also join in.

The caption of the post read, “Meanwhile in the main roads of London….what a lovely beat this song has!”

Watch Video Here:

Netizens absolutely loved the video and donned the comment section with praises for the musician. One person wrote, “Talented singer and precious lyrics too” and another commented, “Far better place to spend time than in pubs and bars. A healthy way to socialize & make friends.”

“Beautiful lyrics & voice,” wrote a third user, and a fourth commented, “Downtown is rocking with Bollywood.”

