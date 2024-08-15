Watch: Man’s Guitar-Harmonica duet of National Anthem goes viral on Independence Day 2024

India is celebrating its 78th Independence Day today by paying tribute to all the freedom fighters who made the nation get free from the rule of Britishers. As the country celebrates the national festival, people are taking to social media to share their patriotic spirit. Meanwhile, a man playing two versions of the Indian National Anthem, ‘Jana Gana Mana’, on both guitar and harmonica has caught internet’s attention.

The video has been shared on the micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) by @ArunKrishnan. In the video, the man can be seen playing the Indian National Anthem, ‘Jana Gana Mana’ on both guitar and harmonica.

He has shared the videos with caption that read, “On the eve of our #IndependenceDay2024, here are two versions of our National Anthem — One on the guitar, and the other on the harmonica. Dedicated to all those who defend us.”

After being shared, the videos has garnered nearly 15 thousand views, while hundreds of X users have liked the clips. The video has garnered a lot of reactions.

Reacting to the post, one user commented, “Excellent rendition in both. I also noted that you stood when playing. Hats off!”

Another person said, “How the instruments bring out very different flavors. Harmonica sounded so cheerful.”

A third user wrote, “Beautifully played!!”

Another person commented, “Wow, I loved the harmonica version even more. You are blessed by MA Saraswati in more ways than one. Vande Matram.”

A fifth person said, “Perfect sir Happy Independence Day Jai Hind.”

Another X user wrote, “Awesome! Melodiously rendered. Jai Hind!! Vandé Mātaram!!.”