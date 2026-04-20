Watch: Man waits at railway station at 1 AM to receive daughter

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A Father is someone who is ready to make any sacrifice for their children. They don’t show how much they love their children openly but their actions speak louder than words ever could. The emotional bonding between father and daughter is unbreakable and has no match.

Such video of a father waiting for her daughter to arrive at the railway station has been captured and shared on social media.The video is shared by the woman who experience this emotional moment with her father at the railway station.

The video is uploaded by ‘jyotsana.yadav.lens’ and has gone viral on the internet. The heartwarming video is captioned as “It was 1:00 am and papa still came to pick me up.”

The video has garnered 4.1 million views, 96.4 thousand likes and 993 comments. The people in the comment section shares similar experiences and remembers the actions and love of their father.

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One user says, “Daughter is always Father’s Princess.” Another user says, “I am 50 plus, my father who can’t drive well at night came to pick me up at 3 am……This happens only in India. For parents their children are everything….” Third user says, “My father also used to wait for me in the same way, the happiness of my arrival was always visible on his face, now that he is no more, I miss the moments spent with him a lot.❤️‍🩹😔😭”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyotsana Yadav (@jyotsana.yadav.lens)