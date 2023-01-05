Watch: Man uses AI reinvents images of snow-covered Indian cities, stuns netizens

In India, many city dwellers find snowfall fascinating, and in winters they flock to well-known tourist hill stations like Manali and Shimla to enjoy the snow. However, very few of us ever see snow as many of the Indian cities and towns are located in plains. But this is not a problem now, as the recent technological developments have made everything possible to experience. In light of it, a recent tweet went viral on the social media.

The tweet depicts, what Kolkata and New Delhi would look like if they are covered with snow. Artificial intelligence (AI) is used in the now-viral social media post to give viewers a look of two heavily snowed-in cities.

The AI generated pictures displays, the famous India Gate in Delhi and a historic gate in a byway in Old Delhi were both showcased in one post, while Kolkata’s streets with trams and vintage cars and were shown in another.

The images are posted on Twitter by a Twitter user named Angshuman Choudhury with the caption “What would Delhi, both New and Old, look like during a heavy snowfall? I have always wondered. And now, AI helped me visualise it.”

Take a moment to look at the pictures here:

What would Delhi, both New and Old, look like during a heavy snowfall? I have always wondered. And now, AI helped me visualise it. pic.twitter.com/PO1Shtbakq — Angshuman Choudhury (@angshuman_ch) January 4, 2023

The images were an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the pictures have garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the images, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote, ”Interesting… it looks beautiful with snow.” Another commented, ”Delhi would look awesome if we had snowfall.” A third comment read,” Absolutely beautiful.” A fourth wrote,” I want snowfall NOW… Also Kolkata looks moodier than Delhi in the snow. ”