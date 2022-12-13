Watch: Man takes flight in aeroplane made using bicycle, Internet is surprised

In a crazy aviation invention, a plane has been made using a bicycle. Yes, you heard it right. Many engineers and pilots are experimenting with making a flying machine with a bicycle. Adding to the idea of many all around the world, a man experimented with creating a makeshift plane with a bicycle. A video of the same has gone viral on the Internet, and the successful attempt has left the Internet impressed.

In the clip, a man can be seen attempting to fly a bicycle with a box with wings on it. Although the origin of the video have not been determined yet, the innovative idea is suspected to be from a university.

The videos shows a box like thing acting as a cabin of a plane with a bicycle inside. Similar to a plane, the machine has wings attached to the square enclosure. A person can be seen sitting inside the box pedaling a bicycle inside it. As the cyclist speeds up the mechanism, the machine takes off. However, the plane could not go to high and touch the ground very soon.

Posted on Twitter by Mohamed Jamshed the video has garnered more than 171k views so far. The caption in the post read, “This guy just tried to fly a plane while riding a bicycle! Talk about multi-tasking!”

Take a look:

This guy just tried to fly a plane while riding a bicycle! Talk about multi-tasking! #crazy #aviation pic.twitter.com/3CtrzWI6G9 — Mohamed Jamshed (@jamshed_mohamed) December 10, 2022

Netizens were amazed by the invention and they donned the comment section with their surprising reactions. One person wrote, “He was in air for few seconds he tried he started” and another joked, “Wrong brothers.”

A third comment read, “It would have been better to use an electric motor instead of cycling” and a fourth user wrote, “Or gas. Best weight to power ratio. Someday we’ll get it figured out.”

Also Read: World’s first 6th-Gen warplane ‘B-21 Raider’ unveiled; Know features and specifications