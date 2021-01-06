Bhubaneswar: A cop saved the life of a man who was trying to board a moving train at the Dahisar railway station in Mumbai. The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet after it was shared by the Mumbai Police on Twitter.

The video starts with the departure of a train on a busy railway station and after some time a man hurriedly coming towards the train and tries to board the moving train but slips and looses his balance.

Seeing this an alert cop identified as Police constable(PC) Yogesh Hiremath pulls the man to safety and prevents him from falling into the platform gap and losing his life.

Mumbai Police shred the CCTV footage of the incident on Twitter and wrote, “Your safety is in good hands! PC Yogesh Hiremath was at Dahisar Railway Station when a young man almost fell in the platform gap while trying to board a moving train. The alert officer managed to pull him out before anything untoward happened,” informs the caption shared alongside the video. The 36-second-long video starts with a viewer discretion message. The clip goes on to show the incident as Hiremath jumps to the rescue of the man stuck between the platform and the train.

Take a look at the clip:

Your Safety Is In Good Hands! PC Yogesh Hiremath was at Dahisar Railway Station when a young man almost fell in the platform gap while trying to board a moving train. The alert officer managed to pull him out before anything untoward happened.#MumbaiFirst pic.twitter.com/1qFToEmceE — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 4, 2021

The video has gained 4.9k views after it was posted and many left comments below the video.

Many users praised the cop for his brave act and said he should be awarded fro his bravery.

one user commented:

Well done Mumbai Police! You are the best!

Jumping into a departing train is very dangerous: trying this to capture a seat in an incoming train slowing to a stop far less so. — Siddhartha Das (@sidharthone) January 4, 2021

While another said