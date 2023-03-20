Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Watch: Man sings Bakhuda Tumhi Ho in crowded metro coach, video goes viral

A video of a man singing Atif Aslam’s song ‘Bakhuda Tumhi Ho’ in a crowded metro coach has surfaced online and it is too good to miss

Offbeat
By Rachna 0
Man sings bakhuda tumhi ho in metro

Earlier this month, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) reiterated in a release that filming Instagram reels or dancing inside the coaches are strictly prohibited. However, people can still be seen performing inside trains. Now, a video of a man singing Atif Aslam’s song ‘Bakhuda Tumhi Ho’ in a crowded metro coach has surfaced online and beyond the restrictions, the soulful singing of the man has captured a lot of attention.

The video was posted on in January this year, on the band’s official Instagram page named ‘kardiyaprank.’ It shows the man singing the song from the 2008 film Kismat Konnection which starred Shahid Kapoor and Vidya Balan. Meanwhile, another man can be seen seated with a guitar in his hand. The duo matched each other so well that the rendition made their fellow commuters pull out phones from their pockets and record the moment.

Watch Video Here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rehan Rockzz (@kardiyaprank)

Take a look

Marriage ends even before it began, as bride refuses to tie the knot

True love! Elderly man’s adorable gesture for his wife melts…

So far, the clip has garnered more than 1.1 million views and tons of comments. People heaped praises on the duo in the comment section. One person wrote, “Respect for guitarist” and another commented, “Ye kon si metro line hai jisme ye sab v hota hai?”

A third user wrote, “Voice is osm and guitarist make it bomb osm” and a fourth person joked, “Mujhe bas ye btao metro itni Khali kab milti hai.”

Also Read: Manjulika, Money Heist in Aqua line Metro; Watch at your own risk

Rachna 2162 news
You might also like
Offbeat

Man catwalks in Mumbai local in a skirt, breaks stereotype

Offbeat

German Ambassadors dance to Naatu Naatu song, Indians loved it

Offbeat

School boy dances to ‘Calm Down’ during Mother’s Day celebration, Internet divided:…

Offbeat

Bride get gifts worth Rs 3 Crore at wedding, Internet divided: Watch viral video

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7