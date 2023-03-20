Watch: Man sings Bakhuda Tumhi Ho in crowded metro coach, video goes viral

Earlier this month, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) reiterated in a release that filming Instagram reels or dancing inside the coaches are strictly prohibited. However, people can still be seen performing inside trains. Now, a video of a man singing Atif Aslam’s song ‘Bakhuda Tumhi Ho’ in a crowded metro coach has surfaced online and beyond the restrictions, the soulful singing of the man has captured a lot of attention.

The video was posted on in January this year, on the band’s official Instagram page named ‘kardiyaprank.’ It shows the man singing the song from the 2008 film Kismat Konnection which starred Shahid Kapoor and Vidya Balan. Meanwhile, another man can be seen seated with a guitar in his hand. The duo matched each other so well that the rendition made their fellow commuters pull out phones from their pockets and record the moment.

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rehan Rockzz (@kardiyaprank)

So far, the clip has garnered more than 1.1 million views and tons of comments. People heaped praises on the duo in the comment section. One person wrote, “Respect for guitarist” and another commented, “Ye kon si metro line hai jisme ye sab v hota hai?”

A third user wrote, “Voice is osm and guitarist make it bomb osm” and a fourth person joked, “Mujhe bas ye btao metro itni Khali kab milti hai.”