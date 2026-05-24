Watch: Man shares throwback of his journey in Noida, does storytelling as well

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The video is uploaded by ‘designwithvibhu’ who is a content designer. The video was captioned as “My biggest flex is returning home after 14years.”

The video has gone viral on the internet and captures a beautiful throwback to the user’s Noida journey as he makes a decision to leave the city and move back to his home. The video also has a voiceover in which Vibhu tells a story, inspires people and shows reality of working after moving to different cities to earn better for their family.

In the video, the user says 14 saal baad main Noida ko humesa humesa ke liye chhod rha hun. Thoda dukh hai toh thodi khushi. Toh 2012 main main is seher main aya tha toh mujhe lagta tha koyi kyu hi mujhe naukri main rakhega? But kisi tareek se hi mainne Noida main hi Junior Graphic designing se leke creative head tak safartay kiya hai. Holding banane se leke holding main aane tak ka safar tay kiya hai. Lekin ek chiz dheere dheere cheen li is seher main, vo hai apne log yaha koyi kisi ka nhi hai, sab matlab ke hai yah keh lo ki sab kabhi na khatam hone wale loot k eek hissa hai, kam kro weekend main aram kro. Salary ka wait kro us matish ki dibbi barabar flat ke liye, emi bharo us chiz ke liye jo budape main shyd tumhara hoga. Ek din faluda wale se pucha bohot paise tumhe miljaye toh tum kya karoge. Sabse phele main apne gau jaunga, us din samjh aaya ki insaan paiso ka nhi apno ka bukha hai. Isliye aaj main humesa humesa ke liye Noida ko alvida bol rha hu. Is decision se mujhe kuch mile na mile, lekin apno se milne ke liye ab tyohar ka intezaar nhi krna padhega.

The video has garnered 335k views, 16.5k likes and 741 comments. People say that he has made a good decision to move back to his place and also say why they don’t want to leave their home. One user says, “Akhir maza to pariwar ke sath hi ata h.” Another user says, “Storytelling on top.” Third user says, “I will also take this same decision bro.

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People appreciate his storytelling skills and also says that they have got inspired by this reel and would make similar decision.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vibhu Trivedi | Graphic Designer (@designwithvibhu)